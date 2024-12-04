By: Ernie Wren

It’s great to be back! I’d like to give a BIG THANKS to my wife Danna Wren for covering the “Around Town” articles as I recovered from rotator cuff surgery. The adventure with pneumonia and sepsis set me back, but I appreciate all the prayers and positive communications I received.

This week I’m also going to ease back into a little bit of subbing at the school district, I have really missed the kids and staff members at Southern Boone.

Speaking of the school district, the Southern Boone School District is pleased to announce an upcoming job fair designed to attract dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to join their team.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 5th, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom, offering attendees an opportunity to learn about available positions within the district.

The district is actively recruiting for the following non-certified roles: bus drivers, kitchen staff (in partnership with Opaa!), instructional aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers through Kelly Services, a part-time nurse and substitute secretary.

For more details about the job fair, please visit sbschools.us/jobfair or contact Human Resources Manager Dr. Erikka Brown at 573-657-2147 or ekbrown@sbschools.us. Information on current job openings and online applications can also be found at sbschools.us/employment. (Matt Sharp, PR Director)

Also on Thursday, Dec. 5th, the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance will host its Winter Gift Gallery opening reception on Thursday, Dec. 5th from 6-8pm, and uniquely-crafted gifts by local artists will be available for purchase until Jan. 4th.

On Friday, Dec. 5th, the Boone County Collector’s office will be accepting property tax payments at the Southern Boone Library in Ashland from 10am-4pm.

Also on Friday, Dec. 6th, the Ashland Optimist Club will host a special $1199 BINGO night. Doors open at 4:30pm, kitchen opens at 5:30pm, BINGO begins at 6:00pm. Come early and enjoy a home-cooked meal from the kitchen.

•Must be 16 years or older to play

•Minimum cost to play all games $20 in all 21 games, additional sheets available to purchase

•Cash or check only

The Ashland Optimist Club has a special speaker visiting them for their regular meeting on Saturday, December 14. Stan Adams will provide the program, telling about his book “Mokane to Mole City,” which details his time on the front lines of the Vietnam War.

Stan’s story is also featured in the documentary film “Manchu: A Brotherhood of Sacrifice” directed by Matt Wilcox. Stan will also have copies of his book available for purchase. The Ashland Optimist Club meets Saturday mornings, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at their building; guests are always welcome.

Ashland’s Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be this Friday, December 6th. Line up for floats will begin at 5:30pm at the primary and elementary school parking lots, and the judging will begin at 6:00 pm. The parade will start moving out at 6:30pm along the normal routes of Henry Clay north to east on Broadway.

The Parade will end at the High School Ag building parking lot and the tree lighting in the park will follow the end of the parade with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Boy Scout Troop 134 is excited to host their annual Santa’s Little Helper crafts sale on Saturday, December 7th at 9 am at the Ashland Optimist Club. Come get your holiday shopping done with over fifty vendors from all over Missouri!

Also on Saturday, the Ashland Baptist Church will have a “Christmas Shopping Extravaganza,” from 2pm to 4pm at the Ashland Baptist Home north of town. Various crafts and baked goods will be for sale, don’t miss out on either of these!

The American Legion Post 152 in Ashland is hosting “Pizza and PJs with Santa” nights on Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 7 & 8 at 5pm. $15 ages 13 and up, $10 ages 2-12, under age 2 free. Price includes pizza, craft to take home and pictures with Santa using your own device. Two sessions to choose from at 5 pm each evening (kids or full family PJ pics). You can pay cash, check or venmo but we need your reservations early so we can plan enough pizza and crafts for everyone. Limited seating available so make your reservations early!

Only two more weekends until The Burg closes up for the winter, so come out this Saturday to see the Hart Creek Ramblers at 7:30pm.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library in Ashland will be hosting two sessions on paper crafting on December 10th (6-7 pm) and December 17th (2-3:30) Learn how to make two “Locking L” quilt block cards using patterned papers for a holiday vibe. Step-by-step instructions and supplies are provided. These sessions are for adults and teens. Please register at dbrl.org.

Ashland’s 2nd Annual Rockin’ with Santa and His Reindeer Event will be hosted on Friday, December 13th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Admission is $3.00 per person (3 and under FREE) and you can get tickets in advance at www.n-anyevent.com. There will be a meet and greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and LIVE Reindeer, face painting, crafts, and a petting zoo. Have your kids bring their letters to Santa – he’ll be writing them back! Proceeds benefit The Ashland Betterment Coalition.

“The joy of brightening other lives becomes for us the magic of the holidays” – W.C. Jones