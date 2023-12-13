By: Ernie Wren

The big news this past week was the resignation of former Police Chief Gabe Edwards. The settlement agreed upon between him and the City of Ashland, had of course, a “Non-Disclosure Agreement” (NDA).

Back on the first of November I wrote in this column,

“The drama surrounding how the city council responded to the Ashland Police Department and the suspension of its police chief continues to take new twists and turns. I’m not going to get into the details, most of which you can find in Journal stories, but I will say that if history is any indicator, the council will likely reach a settlement with the suspended chief and perhaps the officer who was terminated.”