With school starting this week, please be aware of pedestrian traffic slow speed zones by the buildings. Southern Boone has experienced some growth again this year, but fortunately solid plans are in place to manage next year’s high school needs.

Administration and organizations are showing their support for teachers and staff, and the year is starting off with no certified positions being vacant. But there are still some facilities openings with grounds, custodians and school bus drivers. Substitutes are flocking to Southern Boone, I do not blame them, it is a wonderful place to sub, but there is always a need for more on hand. View openings and apply on the school’s website.

With school comes various activities to kick the year off. The “Back to School Bash” hosted by the Ashland Baptist Church will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, from 6pm to 7:30pm, 203 E. Broadway in Ashland. The event promotes, “Join in on the fun at the Back to School Bash! We will have free food, games, and bounce houses! This is a fantastic way to have some fun and register your kiddos for both TeamKid and Impact Youth which will both meet starting September 11th on Wednesday’s from 6:00-7:30pm.”

If you are a parent/custodian that has a need for clothes and household items as school starts, Helping Hands of Southern Boone is there for the community with all items being free. However, there is construction work going on with the sidewalks in front of the downtown store, so Director Kelly McCord has posted that you can set up a time to meet by contacting her directly, although the sidewalks may be completed soon.

Quite a rain we had this past Saturday, but that did not put a damper in the rodeo crowd! Yet another successful year, with many organizations and the City of Ashland coming together to make this a top-notch event that brings entertainment and tax revenue to the community. The lights and noise can be a little distracting, but it is all good. THANK YOU to all the clubs and volunteers that make this happen each year!

The Ashland Optimist Community Swim Pool completed another successful swim season with its annual doggie swim this past Saturday. The new diving board fundraiser has also been a tremendous success, with the equipment being installed for next year’s season. Drowning deaths in the United States are on the rise following decades of decline, which is why it is important and appreciated that we have such dedicated volunteers and lifeguards at the pool (more on lifeguards in a future edition). But did I say volunteers? Yes! The pool is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club through its volunteers, along with many other civic programs. The club will be having a booth for volunteer information at the upcoming Fall Festival, September 14th.