By: Travis Naughton

As you know, I have written about the Southern Boone County School District’s Board of Education and its handling of Covid-19 several times in the last few months both as a reporter and as an opinion columnist. Although I’ve tried to keep my personal opinions off of the Journal’s front page, I believe I failed in that regard in a news piece I wrote a couple of weeks ago. In the story I wrote about Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s cease and desist letter to the District that threatened legal action if the District were to require masks or quarantines following a Cole County judge’s order that called for a halt to such safety measures, I did a reasonably good job of laying out the facts and documenting the Board’s handling of the tricky situation. However, I made a mistake when I added two paragraphs about the behavior of district parent and board candidate Brad Bartow.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal