Jimmy Bennett

of Columbia, passed away December 26, 2021 at Boone Hospital, he was 81 years old. Jimmy was born July 27, 1940 in Ashland, the son of Lawrence Amos and Mable Augusta Nichols Bennett. He married Carletta Bradley on August 29, 1959 in Ashland and she survives. Jimmy retired from the State Hwy Department in the Maintenance after 28 years. They owned and operated The Y. He also worked in the janitorial department at the Southern Boone County School in Ashland for several years. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday December 30th at 10:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 29th from 4:00 to 6:00pm. Survivors also include his children Chris ( Angela ) Bennett of Ashland and Karen (Don) Almond of Columbia; his grandchildren, Brecken Cunningham, Bradley (Ally) Cunningham, Emma Bennett and Jerin Almond and Six great grandchildren. four Brothers and four sisters preceded him in death In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Judes Hospital in care of the family.