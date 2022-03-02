By: J.M. Stock

Abortion is the leading cause of death worldwide. We know the ususal outcome of the pre-born babies when they are aborted. But how does abortion affect the mothers of those babies. A mother of an aborted baby said that after her abortion, that night she just cried and cried. She is now working trying to help other mothers who have aborted a baby. She said that many others had spent a lot of time crying as she had. Another mother woke up after her abortion and her aborted baby was where she could see it. She became hysterical. Then there was the mother who woke up after her abortion crying.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal