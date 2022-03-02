By: Dr. Graham A. Colditz Siteman Cancer Center Macular degeneration is a disease many of us have heard of but may not know much about. So, it may be surprising to hear that the disorder significantly impacts the vision of millions of people in the U.S. – and that there are steps to help prevent it. Macular degeneration is an eye disease that damages the central part of the retina, called the macula, which is the tissue at the back of the eye that is responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision. At first, macular degeneration may go unnoticed, but as it advances, vision loss can get increasingly worse and have a real effect on people’s daily routines and quality of life. “It impacts independence and the ability to read, write, drive a car and watch TV,” said Dr. Johanna Seddon, director of the Macular Degeneration Center of Excellence at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. “And most important to many patients, they’re not able to recognize family members and other people they love.”

