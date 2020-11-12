William Leroy Blackburn, 74, of Russellville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at River City Nursing Home in Jefferson City.

He was born March 5, 1946, in Russellville, the son of the late William Lloyd and Carmen Cleo (Miles) Blackburn.

He was a 1964 graduate of Russellville High School. After graduation, he worked for Employment Security in Jefferson City. In 1972, he graduated from the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He loved his auction experience and had auctions most every Saturday. In 1976, he worked as an auctioneer at the Olean Livestock Market, Olean, Missouri until his retirement in 2016.

Leroy enjoyed his farm, raising Brangus cattle, and quarter horse and appaloosa horse shows. He was a member of the Scrivner Church of Christ.

Leroy is survived by two children, Carie Dawn (Terry) Stark, Centertown, MO; Cory Shawn (Susan) Blackburn, Ashland, MO; six grandchildren, Christian (Jarrod) Blackburn, Clinton, MO Carma Bittle (finance Jim) Columbia, MO; Garrett Stark, Jefferson City, MO; Brooks Stark, Jefferson City, MO; Ethan Blackburn , Ashland, MO; and Gavin Blackburn, Ashland, MO; two great-grandchildren, Kaydith Maddox and Hannah Campbell of Clinton, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Arletta Wiser.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Russellville with a service to follow at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed for those who wish to watch remotely. The link can be found on Leroy’s obituary page under Tribute Wall at www.scrivnermorrowrussellville.com.

Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

The general public is welcome to attend services while following social distancing guidelines. Facial coverings are encouraged while in attendance.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Homes in Russellville is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.scrivnermorrowrussellville.com website.