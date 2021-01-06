Wilburn Mausey died peacefully in Springfield Rehab and Health Center on Janurary 1, 2021 in Springfield, Missori at the age of 82.

Wilburn is survived by his wife Phyllis of 56 years, children Penny, David, Julie and Alivn of Dallas, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father George, mother Ruby and sister Christina.

Will was born on May 31, 1938 in Berni, Missouri to George and Ruby. He graduated from Bernie in 1957. Wiburn served in the Air Force for 4 years in which he was honorably discharged. After moving to St. Louis, Wilburn began working for the United States Post Office. Will retired from the Post Office and moved to Springfield Mo.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to any veterans charity.