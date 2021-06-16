Ruth Marie (Sapp) Crane

of Columbia, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born September 17, 1929. She is survived by three children: Janice Spears and her husband, Mike of Ashland, MO; John Crane of Columbia, MO; and Jerri Lynn Sapp and her husband, David of Olathe, KS. She is also survived by four grandchildren: LeAnn Johnson of Burlington, KY; Matt Sapp (Kimbra) and Jenni Holmes (Justin) of Olathe; and Ben Spears of Ashland, and; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Carolyn Johnson; two sisters, Margaret Serva and Lue Dell Nichols; four brothers, Colburn Sapp, Roger Sapp, Hickman Sapp, and Don Sapp; and her parents, Carroll and Wilkie Dell Sapp. She was married to Jerry Crane (deceased) of Ashland for 33 years. Ruth Crane lived in Englewood and Ashland before moving to Columbia. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. She worked for the US Postal Service, the University of MO, and in the insurance industry throughout her life. She enjoyed her friends at The Terrace, walking her cat; DT and riding motorcycles with her son. Ruth Crane was cremated and her ashes will be scattered at a location she chose in the Rocky Mountains.

She was loved and will be missed by her family and many friends.