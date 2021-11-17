Philip Donald Brock

Age 60, of Ashland, MO passed away on November 10, 2021. He was born to William and Sandra Brock on March 3, 1961 in Hutchinson, KS. A visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202 on Saturday, November 20th at 1030am with the memorial service to follow at 1130am. Philip is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carol McCormack Brock; children, Catherine (Adam) Michele Chalk, Christina (Tracey) Fritchey, Alan Brock, Stephen Oswald, Tiffany Brock, and Jesse (Miranda) McCormack; 9 grandchildren; 2 siblings; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com