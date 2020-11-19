Penny Kay Wagers, 66, of New Bloomfield passed away at Capital Region Medical Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was born in Columbia, Missouri on July 1, 1954 to the late Benjamin Estes Rouse and the late Naomi (Jennings) Rouse.

On August 3, 1974, Penny married David Wagers who survives her passing.

Penny worked at Wal-Mart for 15 years prior to her retirement. She was a talented artist who loved to craft. Penny enjoyed the holidays and her home was always decorated for all seasons and holidays. Her other hobbies included traveling and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and family.

Penny will be fondly remembered by her husband of 46 years; son, Craig Wagers of Fulton; daughter, Soni Jones (Dennis) of New Bloomfield; brother, Ricky Rouse (Connie) of Ashland; sister, Joylee Woods of Ashland, Donna Luebbert-Rouse (Mike) of Ashland, Sharon Rouse of Columbia, Patricia Brink (Steve) of Fulton, and Nancy Hoskins (Jewel) of Las Vegas, Nv.; grandchildren, Lane and Hannah Huntsman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Judy Polson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Maupin Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations are suggested to Capital Region Medical Center for Goldschmidt Cancer Center Research, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

