Mary Margaret (Morton) Hughes, 95, a native of Ashland, Missouri lived in Norfolk, Virginia over 60 years where she was a homemaker. She passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. She was the widow of MCPO Robert P. Hughes.

Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Karen Jean Smith and Debra Ann Smith (Joe) of Chesapeake, and Kimberly Phillips (Jimmy) of Norfolk. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren (Carolyn Wheeler, Tina McGuire, Holly Emerson, Kelley Waite, Austin and Faith Phillips), 6 great grandchildren (Michael Anderson, Stephen Williams, Richard and Nicholas McGuire, Raina and Taelyn Morse), and 3 great great grandsons (Michael and Marshall Anderson, Stephen Williams, Jr.).

She is predeceased by her parents William and Georgia (Gram) Morton, brothers, Cecil Harrison, Paul, Winston, Warren and John Morton, sister Gladys Hazell, granddaughters, Scheryl Williams and Caroline Phillips, grandson Robert Phillips, son-in-law Reuben Smith, and her special friend, Stan Markun.

Margaret was a longtime member of the 60 Plus Club of Ocean View. She loved going there having fun and dancing with her friends. She belonged to 2 square dance clubs where she loved square dancing and socializing with others. After her husband’s passing, she joined Parents without Partners #166. Margaret belonged to the 21st Street Senior Center and participated in many senior Olympic competitions proudly winning medals in badminton and ping pong. In her earlier years, Margaret was a member of the Little Creek CPO Wives’ Club where she was often asked to serve as the auctioneer for many of their charity fundraisers due to her lively personality.

Margaret had a smile for everyone she met. All the Morton siblings are united in Heaven. If you were lucky enough to be invited to the table, then you know how much Margaret and her siblings loved a good game of pitch.