Terre Lavonne Chambers (Gatlin) (Pace), 66, of Tipton, passed away peacefully Sunday evening August 11, 2024 in her home with loved ones around her.

Terre was born in Columbia, MO on March 7, 1958 the daughter of Reid Pace and Darlene (Reeder) Pace. She graduated from Rock Bridge High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Missouri.

Terre was united in marriage to Carl Gatlin on June 27, 2014.

She worked as an educator in Prairie Home, High Point, and Smithton school districts. Retirement came from Smithton in May of 2017 in order to care for her ailing mother.

She was a member of the Red Horse Black Powder group and a lifetime member of the Moniteau County Historical Society, belonged to the Central Missouri Archaeology Society and the Missouri Archaeology Society where she was a State Director of the Archaeology Quest and co-winner of the 75th Anniversary Achievement Award.

Terre’s interests included: music, reading, writing, sight-seeing, gardening, cooking, and family pets. She was very proud of building a family log home with accompanying black powder facilities.

Terre is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Stephanie Kempf; granddaughters, Emma and Madolyn Cook; brothers, Greg and Darron ; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother Darlene Jane Blakemore; father, Reid Pace; and sister, Lynelle Pace.

Visitation at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia will take place on August 24, 2024 at 1:00pm with a memorial service at 2:00pm, inurnment will follow. A meal will be held at Cosmo Park, Lamb Shelter House to conclude the events.