Steven James Stock, 83, of Ashland, died surrounded by his loving family at Boone Hospital on December 4th, 2024. Steve was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 16th, 1941 the oldest child of Ramona Lovell and James Stockfish. The early years of his youth were spent playing with and pestering his younger brother, Ken Stockfish (Patricia) and his younger sister Gloria Higman (Allen). In the years that followed, his sibling group expanded to include Christine Morse (Tim), Tara Waterhouse (Howard), David Belluchie, and Zora Moore (Ron). He loved his brothers and sisters very much.

The family moved to Colorado and Steve lived in Denver for a few years before launching out on his own as a teenager to live and work on a ranch in McCoy, Colorado. He worked as a cowboy, ranch-hand, railroad worker, and did many other exciting jobs. These early experiences laid the foundation for the many stories he was known for telling throughout his life. Steve graduated valedictorian of his high school. He enjoyed telling people this fact and then slyly mentioning there were only four students in his senior class.

Steve attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, earning a degree in Secondary Science Education. While at CU, Steve met the love of his life, Joyce Rae Power, whom he married on January 25th, 1964 in Denver, Colorado. The two were married for almost 61 years. When asked what his greatest blessing in life was, without missing a beat, he would say, “The Lord was so good to give me Joyce. I didn’t deserve her.” Theirs was a marriage based on deep friendship.They were always happiest when together.

Steve and Joyce moved to Evergreen, Colorado in 1964 where they raised their three children–Mark Stock, Tracie Stock (Mahesh Vidyasagar), and Heather Scott (Steve)–in a house that Steve built himself. Also part of the family was nephew Michael Reppe (Dara) son of Linda Power, Joyce’s sister. During his years raising the children he spent countless hours cheering or coaching them in sports, teaching them to ski, leading their Scouting trips, teaching them to drive in the snow, helping with homework, and teaching them the values of hard-work, giving to others, and keeping your word. His children always knew their father loved them unconditionally.

Steve was a devoted lifelong educator. For 32 years, he taught a variety of classes at Evergreen Senior High School including Physics, Chemistry, Math, and Electronics. His students remember him as demanding, but also humorous, compassionate, and a great story-teller. He would come in early and stay late to work with any student who wanted help. One former student, upon learning of his death, said, “I always felt seen in Mr. Stock’s classroom.” He truly loved working with teenagers. While teaching, he earned his MA in School Administration from Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Steve also coached both boys and girls golf at Evergreen High School. His former teaching colleagues remember him with respect and admiration.

After retiring, Steve and Joyce lived in Bella Vista, Arkansas for a short while. There Steve played as much golf as humanly possible. He served on the board of their local church’s school. He and his wife volunteered with SOWERS, a construction ministry assisting churches in need of help around the country. Steve was also a life-long blood donor. Giving blood was an act of service he valued highly; he had an appointment to donate the week he died.

Steve and Joyce moved to Ashland, Missouri in 2005 to be closer to family. He was a faithful member first of Ashland Baptist Church and later Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. He loved being part of the choir; nothing brought him more joy than singing to the Lord. Steve and Joyce attended Community Bible Study in Columbia for many years.

Steve’s greatest passion in life was his family. His grandchildren, especially, brought him enormous joy. Benjamin Scott (Katie Beth), Samuel Scott, Joshua Scott, and Kalyani Stock were all loved and cherished. He attended every birth, adoption homecoming day, birthday, recital, game, play, vacation, and graduation that he could. The grandkids have wonderful memories of sleepovers, golf, woodworking, board games, park visits, campfires, trips to Silver Dollar City, Florida, Colorado and so much more.

Steve was known for his ready smile and contagious spirit. He always described strangers as friends he just hadn’t met yet. He leaves a legacy of commitment to family, willingness to help those in need, love for God and the church, and being a diehard Denver Broncos fan. His wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends will miss him every day. They take comfort in knowing he is safe in the arms of Jesus.

Services will be Saturday, December 21st at Concord Baptist Church (3724 W. Truman Blvd.) in Jefferson City. The visitation will be at 10 am with the funeral service at 11 am.

