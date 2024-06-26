Paul Stephen Englehart, age 65, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away June 19, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 20, 1958, a son of Gene D. and Myrene M. (Bogg) Englehart. After his father’s untimely death, his mother married Bill Duncan. Paul was fortunate to have the love and support of his stepfather.

He grew up in Jefferson City and attended Jefferson City High School. Paul joined the United States Marine Corp Airwing Division as a missile technician and served in Kencho Bay, Hawaii, Iwakuni, Japan and Yuma, Arizona. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal on March 4, 1982, earning the rifle expert badge and good conduct medal.

Paul became a pipe and instrument fitter for Daniel Construction Company building the Callaway Nuclear Power Plant. He continued with Daniel Construction and worked all over the United States.

Upon returning to Jefferson City, he attended the University of Missouri before transferring to the University of Arizona, College of Engineering and Mines, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Materials Science and Engineering. He returned to Jefferson City to work as a general contractor.

One of Paul’s favorite times of the year was NASCAR season. On Sundays, he would sit with his parents and watch the races together. He also enjoyed motorcycle racing and was a big fan of southern rock music. Another hobby of his was flying model airplanes, which he absolutely loved. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing with his stepfather and remained an avid fisherman. He had a deep thirst for knowledge, especially in history. He was incredibly handy, enjoying taking things apart and putting them back together, and he could fix almost anything. His most ambitious “do-it-yourself” project began with the purchase of a 1954 Chris Craft boat which Paul restored and named, Andrea Lynn, in honor of his niece.

Paul had a one-of-a-kind personality. He was outspoken and boisterous with a kind and caring heart. This was most evident as he helped care for his parents for many years. He was dedicated to spending time with them. He enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge with others, finding teaching came naturally to him. To know Paul was to love his staunch conservative beliefs and strong opinions.

As Paul’s health declined, he moved in with his brother Neal. He received excellent care from Compassus Hospice and his niece, Andrea Higgins. The family is also grateful to Paul’s friend, Jeri James, for all her help.

Survivors include his siblings, Lea Englehart Morris (David) of Melbourne Beach, FL, David Englehart (Jodi) of St. Peters, MO, Neal Englehart of Ashland, MO, Diann Englehart Bax Goins (John) of Camdenton, MO, and Julie Englehart Carey (Pat) of Eldon, MO. Other survivors include his nine nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Morris of Viera, FL, Andrew (Tara) Morris of Jamison, PA, Gene (Lauren) Englehart of St. Charles, MO, Matthew Englehart of St. Peters, MO, Christopher (Melissa) Englehart of Columbia, MO, Andrea Englehart Higgins (Danny) of Ashland, MO, Kyle Bax of Jefferson City, MO, Kurtis (Jammie) Bax of Linn Creek, MO and Anthony (Jessica) Distler of Amado, AZ; 14 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Englehart and Myrene and Bill Duncan; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Englehart.

A celebration of life service for Paul will begin at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Knights of Columbus, 1822 Tanner Bridge Rd., Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Private graveside services and interment with military honors will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, attention: Voluntary Services, 800 Hospital Dr., Columbia, MO 65201

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.

www.freemanmortuary.com