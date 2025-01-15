Patricia Ann Woods, born on April 23, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2024, at the age of 64, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Ashland, Missouri.

Patty grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Normandy High School in 1978, where she excelled as an accomplished swimmer. She continued her education at the University of Missouri before embarking on a dedicated career with USDA Rural Development. Known for her strong will and resilience, Patty approached life with determination and grace.

She married Vincent Barner, and together they raised three children: Tyrell (Emily), Jesse, and Devon Barner. Later in life, Patty found love again with her husband Bobby Woods. Together they shared many cherished adventures traveling and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Patty also held a special bond with her stepdaughter Elizabeth Swango and took immense joy in being a grandmother to Jaxson, Kaysen, Jaiden, and Ellie.

Family was at the heart of Patty’s life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and aunt who deeply valued her relationships with loved ones. She is survived by her husband Bobby Woods; her mother Betty Phillipson; her brother Bill Morie; sisters Mary-Lou Weng and Diane Brandt; well as numerous nieces and nephews who brought joy to her life. Patty was preceded in death by her father William F. Morie and nephews Wesley Lammers and Michael Morie.

A lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues, Patty found happiness cheering for her favorite teams. Summers spent at Six Flags in St. Louis were among her fondest memories, as were the travels she enjoyed with her best friend Roxanne Gardner.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by memorial services at 4:00 p.m., at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, Missouri.

Patty’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace surrounded by eternal light and love.