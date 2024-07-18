Mrs. Leona Elizabeth Nistendirk, age 81, of Hartsburg, Mo. passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2024, at River City Living Community surrounded by her family.

Leona was born on July 11, 1943, in Cedar City, Mo., a daughter of Orville and Henrietta (Ramsdell) Johnson.

Leona was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson City High School and attended Lincoln University. During her high school years, she was a member of the Rainbow Girls, the younger group of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her involvement with the group was something she enjoyed and spoke of often.

Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life, Richard Allen Nistendirk. They were married on June 13, 1964, at the Cedar City Baptist Church in Cedar City, Mo. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Nebraska for a few years before moving back to central Missouri where they resided in Hartsburg, Mo. to be close to family. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Leona was employed as an administrative assistant with New Horizons Community Support Services for 23 years until her retirement in 2008. Prior to her work at New Horizons, she worked as an administrative assistant with the Missouri Council of Churches for over 10 years.

Leona was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, Mo. and served on the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Board. She was an avid reader, particularly enjoying a good mystery or romance novel. She and her daughter-in-law often swapped books, keeping her library ever evolving. In her younger years, Leona enjoyed going country dancing with Richard and other couples. She also looked forward to cheering on the Mizzou Tigers basketball team during their season.

Her love of family always took priority in life. When her son, Mark, was younger the family took long road trips and camped throughout the western and southern states. As the years passed and retirement arrived, Leona and her husband embraced the opportunity to travel even more, joining group and bus trips that took them across North America. One of their most memorable trips was to Hawaii, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Her sense of adventure kept her youthful, and she enjoyed new places and experiences.

Leona will be remembered for her huge heart, sweet nature, and great sense of humor. Her kindness and selflessness shone brightly through the numerous times she helped care for family members during various struggles with health issues; she always made sure they had the love and support they needed. Gentle and patient, mixed with just a touch of ornery, Leona knew how to make people feel loved and appreciated. Her bright smile and sweet spirit will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Nistendirk; one son, Mark Nistendirk (Sonya) of Hartsburg, Mo.; one brother, Orville “Buck” Johnson of Dawson, Ga.; two grandchildren, Mason Nistendirk (Mary Kate) and Morgan Nistendirk; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Calvin Nistendirk; and two nieces, Teresa Whitley (Lance) and Marla Rubsam (Bob).

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Beverly Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ, 121 S 1st St, Hartsburg, MO 65039. Leona’s memorial service will follow her visitation at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church with the Reverend Michael Tatum officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Peace United Church of Christ by mailing donation to Peace UCC, P.O. Box 19, Hartsburg, MO 65039.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.

