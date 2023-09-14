Jerome L. Libbert, age 88, of Barnett formerly of Meta, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, surrounded by loving family, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia. He was born in Meta on March 3, 1935, son of the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Bax) Libbert. On May 31, 1958, Jerome was united in marriage to Arlene Louise Brenneke at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Elizabeth.

Jerome served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Bradford (DD-545) as radarman and postmaster from March 11, 1958, until his honorable discharge on February 15, 1962. After his military service, he was employed with General Dynamics in Kansas working on missile silos and later worked for Xerox for over 30 years until retiring. His love was working with cattle and farming his entire life everywhere he lived including, West Paducah, KY, Boone County, Meta, and Barnett. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family who were his most cherished loves in his life.

At a young age he obtained the nickname “Thunder” while his brother, Lawrence, received the alias, “Lightning”. He had a charismatic wit and was an infamous storyteller who loved telling jokes and puns. Jerome grew up during a time when nothing went to waste, so he became a jack of all trades taking great pride in repairing anything he could get his hands on. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Meta.

In addition to his loving wife, Arlene Libbert, he is also survived by four children, Michelle (Scott) Tufts of Fulshear, Texas, Ronald Libbert of Rocky Mount, Daniel (Karen) Libbert of Ashland, and Lisa (Roger) Luechtefeld of O’Fallon; nine grandchildren, Suzie Woods, Laura Meyer, Jessica Phillips, Michael Tufts, Jackie Schneider, Jenna Martin, Kaylee Parr, Kyla Luechtefeld, and Braden Luechtefeld; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Libbert of Cottleville; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Libbert and Arthur Libbert; infant brother, Edward Libbert; and three sisters, Hilda Wieberg, Matilda “Tillie” Schwartze, and Mary Ann Wieberg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Fr. Leonard Mukiibi officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Cecilia Cemetery in Meta.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Meta.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mid-Missouri Fisher House, Honor Flight, or the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Meta.

