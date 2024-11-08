Jeannette Vineta Fasciotti passed away November 6, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Born August 28, 1931, to parents Grace & Quinto Chiolero. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband of 50 years Anthony Fasciotti.

Vee, as she was known in Ashland, grew up as “Sis” is her hometown of Benld, IL, and went on to become a registered nurse, with an outstanding nursing career for 45 years. Vee and Tony moved to California in 1952, and raised their family in Sylmar CA. They were proud parents to 3 children, Janice, John and James. Mary her beloved DIL joined us and grandchildren followed, Andrew, Christopher and Eric. She enjoyed time with her great grandchild, William.

Vee and Tony spent a great deal of their free time pursing world travel, snow skiing and volunteering for organizations in California, such as the Rose Parade, and the Sylmar Mountain Rescue Team.

In 1996, all three Children started relocating to Ashland Missouri, with Vee following in 2002. She immediately became a member of the Ashland Garden Club and Ashland Park Board. She made many dear friends during this stage of her life and was awarded Ashland Citizen of the year 3 times. She was an avid card player. She had many wonderful adventures with her grandchildren, including trips to, China, Europe and snow skiing at 79!

Vee will be greatly missed by her family and friends, near and far. We feel incredibly fortunate as a family to have had her as a parent and grandparent. Her love and generosity helped all of us have better lives. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.