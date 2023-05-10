Shirley May Shock of Ashland, passed away May 4, 2023 at the Bluffs in Columbia, she was 86 years old. Shirley was born September 14, 1936 in Hartsburg, the daughter of James and Mary Helen Calvin Crane

She married Francis Lee Shock on April 21, 1960 in Ashland, he preceded her in death. She was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. Retired from the Columbia Public Schools in 1993, where she worked as a cook.

Funeral Services will be held on May 8, 2023 at 11:00am Robinson Funeral Home visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will follow in Woodcrest Cemetery in Ashland.

Survivors include; her son, Bruce Shock of Ashland; nieces and nephews

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Brown

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Woodcrest Cemetery in care of Bruce Shock.