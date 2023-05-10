Bonita “Bonnie” Winberg of Ashland passed away at her home on the morning of May 5th, 2023 at the age of 75. Bonnie will be remembered for her patience, kindness, and strength.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (www.columbiaurbanag.org) and Voice of the Martyrs (www.persecution.com/donate).

