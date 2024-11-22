Everett Lee Sapp, 77, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. He was the oldest son born to Archilee William Sapp and Betty Jean Sapp (Anderton) on January 18, 1947, in Boone County, Missouri.

Everett graduated from Southern Boone County R-1 High School in Ashland, MO in 1965. He spent some time in college at the University of Missouri but decided that he needed a job sooner than later and began working in the construction field. Growing up operating heavy equipment with his father, he began operating excavating machinery for various construction companies in the Mid-Missouri area. Once he had a family of his own to provide for, the long hours in the summer and lean times in the winter made him reconsider that decision as well.

He started working for the Boone County Road and Bridge Department in 1987, seeking more steady year-round employment. There, he was happy to haul around a backhoe cleaning out ditches, replacing culverts, clearing storm debris, and other road hazards. Clearing snow from the roads kept the winter season busy as well but he appreciated the work until he retired in 2005. Everett also enjoyed mules, draft horses, equipment shows/sales, karaoke, and trail rides.

Everett will be dearly missed by his two sons and their families, Chad and Terra Sapp of Jefferson City, MO, Corey Sapp of Hartsburg, MO, grandchildren Henry Sapp, Oliver Sapp, Samuel Sapp, Mason Sapp, and Hannah Sapp.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith Sapp, who died at the age of 5 years old. He is survived by his brothers Glen Sapp, Steve Sapp, Kent Sapp, and Tim Sapp, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Goshen Primitive Baptist Church located at 500 W. Cedar Tree Lane in Hartsburg, Missouri. Visitation is 9 – 11 am, with funeral services 11am – noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Goshen Primitive Baptist Church or a local charity of your choosing.