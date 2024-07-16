Dwayne B. Nichols, of Hartsburg , passed away peacefully on July 14, 2024, at home surrounded by his family.

Dwayne was born to Paul and Alrene Nichols on June 29, 1950, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He graduated from Southern Boone County High School in 1968. On August 3, 1968, he married Ronda Moreau. He was a member of the Hartsburg Baptist Church.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Ronda; sons, Trevor (Shawna) and Shawn (Janette); sister, Debbie (Tim) Greene; grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor, Trent and Kale and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p. m. until time for the service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hartsburg.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Hartsburg Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at robinsonyagerfh.com.

