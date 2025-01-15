David Victor Fleming, age 70, of rural Fulton, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2025, at the University of Missouri Hospital.

David was born in Spokane, Washington on October 31, 1954. He married Barbara Jane Fowler on November 1, 1975, in Spokane and she survives at their home.

He earned his MBA from the University of Missouri and was employed by the State of Missouri and Jackson County for many years until retiring in 2015. David’s retirement job he became a professional dog handler and groomer and participated in showing dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. He had countless friends in the dog-show world and was always known for lending a hand by teaching the younger generation all about showing and grooming dogs. He also was the owner and operator of Magique Sharpening maintaining professional grooming equipment.

David was a devoted husband and caretaker for his wife, Barbara, of 49 years advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness and being instrumental in the local Lupus Support Group. His last several years were spent traveling to dog shows and spending time with his much-loved family and being a proud grandpa.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Fleming; daughter, Kara Allen (Brian); son, Jonathan Fleming (Rachel); grandchildren, Hailey Fleming, Hannah Fleming, Isabella Fleming, Tyler Fleming, Annamae Allen and Elizabeth Allen; his siblings, Debbie Lusk (Steve), Pam Gates (Ed), Dan Fleming and John Hatton; his father, Victor Fleming and step-mother, Virginia Fleming and many nieces, nephews and friends.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Moon and stepfather, Arnie Moon and by a brother, Douglas Fleming.

A visitation honoring David’s life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fleming family.