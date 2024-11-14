Charlotte Fay Mustain, 66, of Hartsburg, MO passed away November 12, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center.

Charlotte was born in Columbia, MO on February 16, 1958, a daughter of J.T. Mustain and Juanita Fay Baker Mustain. She was employed with the University of Missouri in Columbia for over 40 years beginning with residential life and retiring as a librarian.

She attended Living Bread Family Church of God in Fulton. Charlotte’s favorite past times included watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, soap operas and westerns on TV, crocheting, reading and going on camping trips with her family. Charlotte especially treasured spending time with her family, friends and neighbors and her special dog Luna. Charlotte loved her family, and they loved her.

Those cherishing her memory include her favorite and only brother Rev. Thomas Mustain, Sr. and his wife Betty; nieces and nephews including Lea Chandler and husband Jimmy, Thomas “Bud” Mustain, Jr. and Kim Blanton. She also leaves her great nieces and nephews Dakota, Jade, Jennifer (Joe), Dalton, Jonah, Kalei, J.T., and Shelbi and great great nieces and nephews Lyla, Jace, Raylynn, Oakley and Jaden as well as numerous cousins, friends and loved ones.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; nephews Amiel Blanton and sister-in-law Barbara Mustain.

Services honoring Charlotte’s life will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Following the service Charlotte will be interred at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family payable to Thomas Mustain, Sr.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mustain family.