Neldia Ellen (Nichols) Harmon of Ashland passed away April 22, 2021, she was 94 years old. Neldia was born January 1, 1927 in Ashland, the daughter of Charlie and Dixie Wren Nichols. She married L.L. (Bud) Harmon on October 26, 1946 in Jefferson City and he preceded her in death. She retired from the University of Missouri where she worked as a cashier. She was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church and the Southern Boone Senior Center. She loved quilting at the senior center, playing cards (especially golf) with family. Neldia spoke to any small child even at the store. Neldia and Bud loved going to Texas with their friends in the winter and traveling to Arkansas to visit family. Later, Neldia traveled with her friends on many bus trips. She loved her family very much. Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on Sunday April 25, 2021 at 2:00pm with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Ashland. Survivors include, her children, Jimmie (Cindy) Harmon of Conway Arkansas, Lawrence (Deb) Harmon of Ashland, Curtis Harmon of Columbia and Susan (Danny) Aitkens of Hartsburg, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Harmon; 3 brothers, Leonard Nichols, Rothie Nichols, Kenneth Nichols; 5 sisters, Delora Watson, Lucy Jones, Velma Nichols, Eva Meng and Louise Stone. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.