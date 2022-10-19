Margaret Moyer passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2022. She was born on August 15,1920 in Withee Wisconsin to the late Ella Rusch and John Miller. She never lost that drive to keep moving and keep doing, and she aged humbly with grace and dignity, and in doing so became an inspiration to many whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband the late Richard Moyer and is survived by her daughter Carol, and her beloved dog Max. In lieu of flowers or a service, Please Celebrate her Life by doing something to enhance the Quality of Life of someone you know.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at

www.parkermillard.com.