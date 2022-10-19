John William Crane died on October 5, 2022, at his home in Columbia, MO. He was born February 6, 1955, to Ruth (Sapp) Crane and Jerry Crane of Ashland, MO. John lived in Ashland and attended Southern Boone County R-1 Schools. He was well-known for his musical ability while in high school, at the University of New Mexico in Las Cruses, and at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he graduated with a Business degree. While in high school and college, he played both guitar and saxophone in local bands.

John enjoyed riding motorcycles and could frequently be seen with his mother riding behind him. He rode on many Harley adventures across the United States and especially enjoyed trips to Colorado.

John worked and lived in Arlington, Virginia; Denver, Colorado; San Francisco, California; and most recently in Columbia, MO. The work ethic he learned as a young man as a newspaper carrier and a grocery clerk in Ashland continued into his professional life. He was employed by Oracle as an Executive Sales Manager, at the time of his death, working with people in many parts of the world. He also traveled extensively and collected fine art. More recently, John chose to become a master cook in his spare time and perfected many dishes from bread to pizza to molasses cookies. He also chose to provide professional and monetary assistance to small business owners in Columbia and to his goddaughter in Colorado.

John is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Carolyn Johnson. He leaves behind two sisters to grieve: Janice (Mike) Spears of Ashland, MO, and Jerri Lynn (David) Sapp of Olathe, KS. Others who will miss him are two nephews, Ben Spears and Matt Sapp, and two nieces, Leann Johnson and Jenni (Sapp) Holmes as well as five grandnieces and three grandnephews, and many cousins.

Cards of condolence can be sent to Janice Spears at 6140 E Loy Martin Rd, Ashland, MO 65010 or to Jerri Sapp at 16036 W 160th St, Olathe, KS 66062.