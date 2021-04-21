Keith Kreutzer, 76, was born to Arlene and Wayne Kreutzer in Boise ID, who preceded him in death. His wife Neile Anne survives as does daughter Kelly Anne (Tom Redford), son Stephen John and beloved granddaughter Ella Grace. Two brothers, Kurt of Topeka, KS and Kevin of Osage Beach, MO and nieces Beth, Kerry, Kristin, Danielle, and Kaitlin also survive. Keith attended University of Kansas School of Business on an Evans Scholarship. He worked in sales and marketing in electronics which afforded him the opportunity to travel to every continent in the world except Antarctica. He was charismatic and generous to a fault. He never met a stranger and his ability to get along with every type of person and natural ability to teach made him well respected in his community. He enjoyed traveling, sometimes with Neile, enjoying good food and wine – of every culture, and spending time with family and friends. The joy of his later life was Ella and trading Bad Dad Jokes almost daily – he had a million of ’em. His loss is tremendous and we are devastated. Fly high Pops!