Gene Bennett, 82, of Columbia passed away March 15, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, both at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO. Burial will follow at Goshen Cemetery.

Gene was born in Boone County, MO on September 6, 1938 to William and Mary (Davis) Bennett. He grew up on his parent’s country homestead near Providence, MO and graduated from Hickman High School in 1957. Gene was united in marriage to Marilyn Joyce Calvin on September 5, 1958.

Gene worked as a carpenter and farmer all of his life. He was drafted to the Army shortly after his marriage to Marilyn and served our country from 1962-1964. As a young man, he worked building and crafting houses with various construction companies and later, worked as a carpenter for the University of Missouri Campus. Gene and Marilyn were the owners and proprietors of the Pierpont General Store for many years, where they made a host of wonderful friends from the community.

Gene retired from the University of Missouri in 2000 and pursued his love of farming. He was a wonderful caretaker of his farm, and he raised beautiful flowers with his wife Marilyn for many years in their greenhouse business. Gene especially loved his watermelon and strawberry gardens. He always cared for the wildlife on the farm and enjoyed watching the deer, turkey, and an occasional raccoon that might venture to the porch.

Gene is remembered most for his laugh, smile, and his hugs. He never knew a stranger and embraced everyone with love. Gene spent his life enjoying his family. The best memories he shared always included those that he loved and cared for. Gene had a special love for raising cattle and farming. This is a love that spilled over to his children, who developed the love of agriculture. Gene spent countless hours sharing and teaching his grandchildren to love raising animals, growing, and harvesting from the garden. While he loved caring for the farm, Gene also took great joy in coon hunting, and raising his dogs for the hunt. Gene also loved his wife’s home cooking. Fried chicken, pecan pie, divinity candy, and he was always ready for a scoop of ice-cream. He did have quite a sweet tooth and always enjoyed a good cup of coffee. Gene loved John Wayne and Dolly Parton. He loved all things country and gospel from music to movies including John Wayne and Dolly Parton.

Most of all, Gene loved his family. Marilyn was his rock. He loved Sunday dinners, telling jokes, and singing old songs. He was a people person and inspired all of us to take care of each other.

Gene was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

Gene is survived by wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Calvin) Bennett of Columbia, MO; children, Chris (Michelle) Bennett and Andrea Anderson, both of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Jimmy (Kelsey)Bennett, Stephen Bennett, Braeden Anderson, and Avary Anderson, all of Columbia, MO; and great grandchild, Kendall Bennett.

He is preceded in death by parents, William and Mary (Davis) Bennett. Gene was the youngest and last surviving child to the couple of their large family of 11 children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the Goshen Cemetery Fund, C/O Bonita Lenger, 507 Summertime Dr.,