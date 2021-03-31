Last week, there were two successful fundraisers that had business owners, community leaders, and local citizens uniting to support two excellent causes. The first, Helping Hands, is a local charity that provides clothing, food and household items to families in need. Their most visible program is “Operation Warmth” which provides free coats at several locations throughout Ashland. The second cause, the Ashland community swim pool, has been noted for being one of the few community pools that remained open last summer through the pandemic. Staying open under pandemic restrictions came at a steep operating loss, however. The pool is also 30+ years old and in need of new pumps and repairs, so fundraising was much needed and appreciated.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal