Charles David Brown Jr. of Higbee, passed away August 3, 2021 at the University of Missouri Hospital, he was 61 years young. David was born June 21, 1960 in Columbia, the son of Sylvia Jo Crane Brown. He was a self-employed drywall finisher when he retired. He had a great love for his family, gardening and his dogs. If he had a 4 wheel drive truck, he had to find a mud hole to put it in. Memorial visitation was held on Saturday August 7th , 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00pm Survivors include his sons, Matthew (Ashley) D’Angelo of South Lyon Michigan and Cody (Saundra) Brown of Columbia; one brother, Mike (Mary) Brown of Ashland; two sisters, Janet (Paul) Clark of Raymore and Debbie (Terry) Spry of Ashland; Aslo Aunt Shirley Shock and cousin Bruce Shock. also seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mom, grandparents and his great grand parents. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Second Chance 24687 Missouri 179 Boonville Missouri 65233 or to The Humane Society or Robinson Funeral Home 601 N Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO 65010