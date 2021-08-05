August 4, 2021 UPDATE:

Homicide suspect and accomplice arrested During this investigation, Ashland officers developed intelligence that led them to obtain several search warrants, ultimately revealing the location of Robin Morales-Sanchez in Iola, Kansas. Officers also developed probable cause to believe Sarah Beth Malki was harboring Morales-Sanchez and attempting to aide him in his flight from the United States. An arrest warrant was issued for Malki on August 3, 2021 for hindering prosecution of a felony. APD coordinated with the Iola Police Department to close in on the location; IPD coordinated with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations to execute the search warrant. On August 4, 2021 the KBI served a search warrant in the 400 block of S. Colborn St. in Iola, Kansas. KBI located Morales-Sanchez, wanted for murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action as well as Malki, wanted for hindering prosecution of a felony. Both fugitives are in custody and awaiting extradition to Missouri, with no bond allowed. “I’m tremendously proud of our team and the tireless work they’ve done,” said Ashland Chief of Police Gabe Edwards. “The Hernandez-Sanchez family are an important part of our community and we are confident justice will be served.” APD is extremely grateful for the assistance during the investigation from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County Sheriff’s Department, Maries County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Police, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, and the Iola Police Department. The Ashland Police Department remains committed to working with other law enforcement agencies and community partners to curb criminal activity within the city and surrounding area. Citizens are reminded they can contact APD via Boone County Joint Communications (911, or 311 for non-emergencies) or anonymously report criminal activity and tips to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. # #