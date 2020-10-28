Bonnie Lee Bullard age 82, of Ashland, Missouri passed away October 20, 2020 at University Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Her family was at her bedside when she passed.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am -10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am, both at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. Burial will be at New Salem Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Masks are required inside the building and social distancing is enforced. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services. Services will be live streamed on our Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.

Bonnie was born April 30, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas to Willard L. Anderson and Edna Mae (Ashley) Anderson. She graduated from Southern Boone County R-1 High School in May 1956 and married John David Bullard on June 2 of that same year. Bonnie and John had two children, Glenda and John.

Bonnie worked for the State of Missouri and University of Missouri before attending Cosmetology school. After graduating she worked as a hairdresser in Ashland for many years. Bonnie started work at Shelter Insurance in February 1980 and retired in 2003. She loved trail riding with her family, dancing, doing cross stitch, quilting, shopping, and spending time with her husband, kids, and grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Glenda (Jeffrey) Hartman of Conroe, TX and John Ray (Robin Randall) Bullard of Ashland, MO; her only sibling, Shirley Rippeto of Kansas City; 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, John Randall Bullard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Salem Cemetery Fund.