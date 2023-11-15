Southern Boone Area YMCA- We are pleased to announce that we have hired Jake Katnik as our Health & Wellness Director! He will start with us after Thanksgiving. If you see him in the gym or out and about be sure to stop him, congratulate him and say hello!

Here’s a little bit about Jake…

“I’m a three-year resident of Ashland and a longtime member of the YMCA. I grew up in the Jefferson City area and attended Blair Oaks High School where I met my now wife, Clarissa. After receiving my Bachelor of Science degree from Truman State University, I worked for Supplement Superstores as a District Manager for several years in Missouri and Illinois. I then worked for Veterans United Insurance, serving members of our Armed Forces for the past four years.

I live just a short walk away from the Southern Boone YMCA where I reside with my wife, two cats and mini–Australian Shepard, Bella. You will often find us either walking our pup or decorating our home for the holidays—especially for Halloween, our favorite time of the year. Another thing my wife and I share is our passion for fitness.

I am thrilled to be the new Director of Health & Wellness for the YMCA. As a member of this amazing community and as a new addition to this incredible team here at the Y, I am eager to share my enthusiasm and knowledge of the fitness industry. In just these past 3 years, I have come to find that the members and staff alike are some of the friendliest, most synergistic people I have met. I am determined to serve this community to the best of my ability, whether I am training, instructing, or attending local events. In this position, I hope to help members not only set and reach their personal health goals, but I hope to motivate them to truly enjoy and understand the process too. Thank you, Southern Boone YMCA, for the opportunity to serve this great community!”