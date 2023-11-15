Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

James Gipson, age 60 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 11/04/2023 for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a 4th degree assault charge.

William Trapp, age 24 of Ashland. Arrested on 11/10/2023 by APD for failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Ryann Lewis, age 33 of of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 11/11/2023 for failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).