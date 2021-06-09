Pr e-Construction meeting for the new Roundabout at Broadway and Henry Clay Blvd. Monday June 7th the construction for the new Roundabout began. James Creel, Lelande Rehard, Jeff Niemeyer, James Hake, Dan Oesch, Bryant Gines met to discuss the logistics of the new roundabout. Construction will begin near Redbud and Henry Clay and will progress toward the center of the intersection. The City of Ashland has purchased the old River Region building and will be moving it in the next few months, While River Region builds a new building a bit further back on the same property. The downtown resurfacing project also scheduled to start June 17th according to sources. Look for delays and detour information to follow as phases begin on both projects.