Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin a project on Monday, June 7 to improve the intersection of Boone County Route M and Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland. The project will include construction of a roundabout and sidewalks at the intersection. The improvements are the result of a traffic study which determined that a roundabout would be the most economical solution to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrians. As work begins, Henry Clay Boulevard will be closed north of Route M, for the construction of the north side of the roundabout. The closure is expected to last through early August. The project was awarded earlier this year to Sam Gaines Construction, which submitted the low bid of $1,571,073. This is a cost share project between MoDOT and the City of Ashland. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.