SoBoCo residents have an abundance of ideas for the Ashland downtown area but a shortage of funds to make these ideas an immediate reality.

“These are long term ventures,” said Bill Lloyd of the Southern Boone Economic Development Council, SBEDC “It changed my thinking. Unlike many other downtowns, we don’t have many of those old buildings to preserve.”

The cost share Community Empowerment Grant the City of Ashland was awarded from Missouri Main Street for the revitalization of the downtown area pays for the services and useable framework of Missouri Main Street.

This useable framework has four sections:

• Promotion

• Economic Vitality

• Organization

• Design

By Carson Blake