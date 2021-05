Show Me Athletics Fame cheerleading team poses in front of the globe at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Lyla Stratman, Ashland, is pictured in the first row, far left. Claire Thurnau, Hartsburg, is in the second row, far right. The video of their championship routine can be found on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/GDKV0Ewzw-Q (Continued Page 3)

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal