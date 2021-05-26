No matter where you live, you live in a watershed. A watershed is a kind of like a geographical bathtub or a sink that allows water to trickle down the basin. It’s an area of land that drains to a single body of water such as a lake or river and, in many cases, the ocean. Watersheds come in many different shapes and sizes. A few acres might drain into a small stream or wetland, or a few rivers might drain into a large river, like the Missouri River. Kristen Schulte, the Education Director of Missouri River Relief, says, “Watersheds connect not only the environment, but the people living within as well. The watershed is like a big neighborhood and it is our duty to care for it. As a program, Watershed Expeditions at Home provides campers with the opportunity to explore that connection!”

