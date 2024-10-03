By: Rebekah Hammett

Ashland FFA is proud to announce that two members have been selected as National FFA Proficiency finalists, one of top four members in the country for their proficiency category. Ava Bullard is a finalist in Diversified Horticulture and Lauren Hammett is a finalist in Goat Production.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.

Both Ashland FFA members will be interviewing for the top spot in the 2024 Agricultural Proficiency Awards and will be recognized on stage during the National FFA Convention on October 25, 2024.