Troop 134’s crew of 11 just got back from their Northern Tier High Adventure trip. Troop 134’s crew traveled to Atikokan, Ontario where they embarked on a journey through the Canadian Crownlands. They spent eight nights on the water and paddled over 75 total miles.

What an adventure!

