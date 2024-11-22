By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone is a generous community which takes care of its veterans, and one resident is committed to ensuring everyone has a place to eat on Thanksgiving.

Former Skyline Café owner Brenda Ravenscraft is hosting the 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Southern Boone Middle School to raise donations for a great cause. All proceeds benefit “Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans,” a non-profit organization in Columbia which assists veterans with housing and employment.

Brenda knows how to throw down in the kitchen, as she’s been in the restaurant business for over 25 years. Folks travel from all over Missouri for a taste of her cookin”.

Last year, the dinner was served to over 100 people, including several of her former customers who came from out of town to support the cause and to have a common place for their family to gather.

While the event is open to the public, Brenda takes particular pride in serving those who served. Her husband was a veteran, and she also has several family members who were members of the armed forces, so the event is near and dear to her heart. She started the event to benefit the Central Missouri Honor Flight, a non-profit which transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials.