Hartsburg happenings include the opening of The Burg Pub Grub and Deli. Jay and Kathy Leffertnew new owners of the property where Dottys cafe was located at 35 E Main Harrtsburg Missouri. Menu items included sandwiches like the Muffuletta, Club, Italian, Garden Veggie Wrap, PB&J and a Build your own Sandwich option. The Burg Pub Grub and Deli patrons can also enjoy entertainment like the Hart Creek Ramblers, Cody Pursifull, Tanner Sovereign. So if your in the area The Burg Pub Grub and Deli is a great place to stop for entertainment fun, and great meal.