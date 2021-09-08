The Primary School held a tree dedication ceremony in memory of Misti Post on Wednesday, September 1st. Misti Post worked as an instructional aide for the Primary School and passed away last spring after a hard fought battle with cancer. Misti’s family has been a part of the Southern Boone Community for many years. Her husband, Greg has volunteered his time for various events affiliated with the district. Their children, Dani and Nik are recent graduates from Southern Boone, and Justin is currently a Junior. The tree selected is a Prairiefire Crabapple. In the spring, the tree will bloom pink, and the leaves will have a unique burgundy color during the summer.

Matt Sharp Public Relations Director