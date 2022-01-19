Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force Releases Final Report of Recommendations Governor Mike Parson announced today that the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force has released its final report of recommendations to support small businesses across the state. In the report, the Task Force summarizes its findings and provides potential solutions related to workforce, supply chain, access to resources, broadband, and support for minority- and women-owned businesses. “As our state’s economy has recovered, it’s important to continue to support our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” Governor Parson said. “We appreciate the work of the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force members and the opportunities they identified to better address the challenges small businesses face. Their efforts have produced thoughtful recommendations designed to benefit hardworking business owners statewide.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal