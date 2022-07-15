The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has announced that School Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave, effective Thursday, July 14th, 2022.

Current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth will serve as interim superintendent for the school district, effective immediately.

The Board of Education is confident that Dr. Roth will provide the necessary leadership, guidance and support to our students, teachers, staff, school board and community.

The Southern Boone School Board of Education remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and a high quality work environment for our teachers and staff.

We realize you may have questions regarding this situation; however, out of respect for the confidentiality of our school employees and because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time.

We appreciate your understanding on this matter and your ongoing support of our students, staff, school district and the Board of Education.

Sincerely,

Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education

July 14th, 2022