Correction
Unfortunately the REDI event on the 21st is only for members of the Chamber, Betterment Coalition and SBEDC.
A similar event could possibly be set up in the future, but this one is for certain group members.
Incorrect
The (public) is invited to attend a “Meet & Greet With REDI” on Thursday, July 21st, from 4pm to 6pm at the Eagle Knoll Golf Course. Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served. The Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI) staff, board of directors, and investors will be celebrating Southern Boone County. REDI is a nonprofit, public/private partnership created to enhance the vitality of local businesses and increase the number of high quality, sustainable jobs in Columbia, Rocheport, Centralia, Hallsville, Ashland, and surrounding areas near Boone County, MO.
